Phil Brown resigns as Lancaster City manager after tough start to the season

Phil Brown has stepped down as Lancaster City manager after nearly three years in the post.

Brown resigned in the wake of the Dolly Blues' 2-0 defeat to Trafford in the FA Cup at Giant Axe on Saturday.

The loss continued a difficult start to the season which had seen Lancaster lose their first five league games before drawing 1-1 with Bamber Bridge last Tuesday night to put their first point on the board.

Brown had been in charge at Giant Axe since October 2015 when he replaced Darren Peacock.

In the 2016/17 season he guided the Dolly Blues to the Evo-Stick First Division North title, it clinched in exciting style with a 5-2 win at Glossop North End on the final day of the season.

They finished 18th in their first season at the higher level.

On Saturday night, Brown - who is head of football at Myerscough College and a coach at PNE's academy - announced on Twitter that it was 'time to move on'.

And the club later released a statement from Brown confirming his decision to resign.

Brown said: "After a poor start to the season, it’s time for me to step down as manager.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, some great experiences and success that I'll always look back on with pride.

"However over the past 12 months there have been a catalogue of things that have made the job even more challenging and I feel that it's now the right time for someone else to take the reins.

"I am not shying away from the fact that results have been poor and as manager I take responsibility for that. I recruited and retained players that I thought would fit into a structure and a certain pattern of play.

"Unfortunately those decisions haven't worked as of yet and with results as they are I think it would be in the best interests of everyone that a fresh voice comes in to kick start a change in fortunes.

"I'd like thank the players for their efforts and I wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.

"Finally I would like to thank everyone who helped and supported me during my time at the club."