Peter McGuigan resigns as Morecambe chairman and director

Morecambe have announced that Peter McGuigan has stood down as the club’s chairman and a director after more than 20 years with the club.

The announcement was made on Thursday lunchtime with Mr McGuigan exiting the club six months on from Bond Group Investments’ takeover.

He is the latest director to have resigned from the club, following the exits of David Brockbank and Mike Hinchcliffe at the start of October with football secretary Mick Horton having joined the board in the interim.

Mr McGuigan said: “After serving 22 years as a director of Morecambe Football Club, including 18 years as chairman, I have decided that now is the time to resign from both positions.

“It was always my intention to bring the club financial stability, through my own investment over the years, and now that there are new owners I feel that the club is in a very strong position to move forward.

“It has always been my wish to see the club thrive and, in light of this recent takeover, I feel it is now an appropriate time for me to step down as chairman and hand over to Bond Group Investments and whoever they choose as my successor.

“I do believe the club has advanced significantly during this period and there is in place a structure for further advancement under the custody of the new owners, board and staff.

“Everyone will have their own memories of the last 22 years and a major highlight for me was when my father, Jim McGuigan, performed the opening ceremony at the new stadium. I will always cherish that memory.

“Obviously the victory at Wembley to gain promotion to the Football League was a day to remember and the fact that the club remains in the Football League is a major achievement for the club and the fans who have loyally supported it.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for their support, to the board for their loyal service, to the new owners for safeguarding the club’s future and to Jim Bentley for his commitment and dedication to Morecambe Football Club, both as a player and as manager.

“I have worked closely with Jim for 16 years and I wish him and Morecambe Football Club every success in the future.”

A club statement added: “The board of directors and owners thank Peter for his long and diligent service to the club and his substantial financial support over many years and want to place on record that the club would not find itself in the position it is currently in without his contribution.

“Following a number of recent changes, we are reviewing all roles and responsibilities at board level. The restructuring of the board of directors will be discussed at the next scheduled board meeting and a further announcement will be made after that meeting.

“We are also talking to a number of individuals with a view to strengthening the board which we hope, and expect, will bring in fresh ideas and continued development in this exciting period ahead of us.”

Mr McGuigan’s exit also comes a matter of months after his praises were sung by the club’s new owners at a fans forum.

One of the owners, Colin Goldring, told those present: “If he wasn’t staying on, I don’t think we’d be here for thenext two years.

“We’re grateful for the work he has done.”