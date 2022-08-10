Paul Jarvis is thrilled to sign for hometown club Lancaster City once again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran ace will embark on a third spell as a Lancaster City player after signing on the dotted line for the club last week.

Jarvis first made his name with the Dolly Blues more than a decade ago when he was one of former manager Tony Hesketh’s star players.

City almost won promotion in 2008-09, finishing second in the NPL First Division before losing out in the subsequent play-off final.

Paul Jarvis has returned to Lancaster City for a third spell (photo:Phil Dawson)

Clubs higher up the pyramid soon came calling for Jarvis and he moved on to AFC Fylde and then Chorley.

He returned to City back in 2017, initially on loan, helping the club win the league title in 2017.

However, his world was turned upside down in 2018 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

After receiving treatment, Jarvis suffered a relapse but thankfully he has made a full recovery and is now set to resume his career with his hometown club.

"I’ve had a bit of time away from the game, then played at local amateur level last year,” Jarvis told the club’s website.

“I’ve never been out of the loop with all the lads. They never kicked me out of the WhatsApp group and I’ve met up with them over the past few years so even though I’m coming back I don’t feel like I’ve ever been away.

I came down and watched the game against Bamber Bridge last season at home – seeing the banter and camaraderie, it made me think about giving it another go at semi-pro.