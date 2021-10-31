Oxford United 3 Morecambe 1: Shrimps' struggles on the road continue

Karl Robinson’s side took the spoils thanks to goals from Steve Seddon and Mark Sykes – either side of another Cole Stockton stunner – as well as a late strike from Matty Taylor.

Morecambe made one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle as Wes McDonald came in for the injured Arthur Gnahoua.

They started well with Callum Jones drilling over from the edge of the area.

Cole Stockton had drawn Morecambe level at Oxford United

Oxford always looked a threat going forward as Greg Leigh and Ryan Delaney both made superb blocks to thwart James Henry, while Anthony O’Connor denied Alex Gorrin before the home side led on 28 minutes.

Henry’s deep corner was played back into the danger area by Taylor’s clever overhead kick and Seddon headed in from six yards.

Gorrin failed to make the most of an opportunity before Jokull Andresson saved smartly from Nathan Holland.

After a period on the back foot, Morecambe ended the half strongly with McDonald testing Simon Eastwood and Stockton heading straight at the keeper.

The second half started with the unmarked Delaney somehow failing to level the scores when, four yards out, he missed the target.

Moments later, Oxford had the chance to double their advantage with a penalty.

Andresson was adjudged to have pulled back Taylor in the box but Henry blasted the spot-kick well over the bar.

The miss gave the Shrimps a lift and they equalised on 64 minutes as Ryan Cooney’s cross was superbly volleyed home by Stockton.

However, on 72 minutes, the Shrimps failed to defend a deep cross which Taylor headed back for Sykes to score.

Oxford then added a third three minutes from time when Taylor was played in on goal and clipped the ball over Andresson.

Oxford United: Eastwood, Long, Moore, Thorniley, Seddon, Henry, Kane, Gorrin (McGuane 68), Sykes, Taylor, Holland (Whyte 68). Subs not used: Plumley, Williams, Forde, Agyei, Bodin.

Morecambe: Andresson, Cooney, O’Connor, Delaney, Leigh, Phillips (McCalmont 73), Diagouraga, Jones (Price 82), Ayunga (Harrison 85), Stockton, McDonald. Subs not used: Letheren, McLaughlin, Gibson, Wootton.

Referee: Lee Swabey.

Attendance: 8,766.