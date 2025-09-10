"Our fans will really enjoy watching him play": New signing excites Morecambe boss

Morecambe have signed former Walsall, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham winger Jack Nolan Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal has added to his attacking options with the signing of Jack Nolan.

The 24-year-old winger had left Gillingham on the final day of the summer transfer window after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

A former England U17 international, Nolan came through the ranks at Reading before joining Walsall in January 2020 and playing 16 games in all competitions along the way.

He left them the following year, signing for Accrington Stanley in August 2021 after a pre-season trial.

Three years with Stanley brought 18 goals in 80 matches before Gillingham paid an undisclosed fee to sign him on a two-year contract in June 2024.

His first season brought 36 games and one goal, which came on his debut against Carlisle United on day one of the 2024/25 season.

Johal said: “I’m really pleased to have Jack here with us.

“Since he left his previous club last week, he’s had a lot of interest from teams high in the pyramid, so for him to decide to join Morecambe – I think it is a real testament to what we are trying to build here.

“He’s a young player but he is vastly experienced in the EFL. Jack is an exciting player who is definitely going to contribute to us scoring more goals.

“He is a very mature player, he is very intelligent and I think he is going to be a massive addition to this group and our fans will really enjoy watching him play.”