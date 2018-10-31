Sun to shine on Garstang’s FA Vase campaign?

Garstang FC’s players can write another chapter in their FA Vase story with victory this weekend.

The Riversiders are playing in the competition for the first time and have reached the second round.

They are at home to Sunderland Ryhope Community Association, better known as Sunderland RCA, coming on the back of Wednesday’s league game against high-flying Avro.

The Oldham-based side sits third in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North and will prove stiff opposition for a Riversiders team looking to bounce back following their disappointing defeat against Daisy Hill last Saturday.

Lee Baker’s squad has reached the last 128 of this season’s Vase after entering the competition at the second qualifying round stage last month.

Jake Salisbury’s double gave them a 2-1 victory at AFC Darwen in mid-September, followed by a penalty shootout win against Swallownest in the first round proper on October 13.

Now, having been handed a home tie for the first time in this season’s Vase, the Riversiders come up against a Sunderland side whose form of late is promising as they are unbeaten in their five league and cup outings.

They currently lie second in division one of the Northern League, six points adrift of the leaders Consett and having played 14 matches of their 34-game season.

They will also go into the game relatively refreshed after a mid-season break, having been without a game since defeating Sunderland AFC in the Durham County Challenge Cup last Tuesday.

As well as a place in the last 64, a win on Saturday would also be beneficial from a financial point of view for both clubs.

Victory would be worth £900 to the successful team with £300 being paid to the side which is beaten.