Steve Williams strikes late in Lancaster City’s win at Mickleover Sports

Lancaster City moved into the Evo-Stik Premier Division top 10 with a 1-0 win at Mickleover Sports on Saturday.

Steve Williams got the winner two minutes from time as Phil Brown’s side began the festive period on a high.

The defender-turned-striker took the ball down before turning and firing a shot into the corner of the net to give the travelling City fans a perfect Christmas present.

It was a largely cagey contest, the first-half bringing little in the way of goal-mouth action at either end.

Tom Burgin did go close from a corner for the hosts 20 minutes from time but it was the Dollies who took all three points thanks to Williams’ late goal.

Brown’s men next host Workington on Boxing Day before welcoming Hednesford Town to Giant Axe this Saturday, December 30.

A trip to Stalybridge Celtic completes the Dollies’ festive schedule on New Year’s Day.

Garstang and Slyne’s derby in the West Lancashire Premier Division on Saturday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch at the Riverside.

Both sides are set to play their final games of the calendar year this weekend, Garry Hunter’s Slyne hosting Coppull United while Garstang welcome Tony Hesketh’s Fulwood Amateurs.