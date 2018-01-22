Nantwich Town 3-0 Lancaster City: Dollies lose first of Dabbers double header

Lancaster City slipped to a 3-0 defeat in the first of a double header against Nantwich Town on Saturday.

Harry Clayton opened the scoring just before half-time for the hosts with two Sean Cooke goals in two second-half minutes then settling the contest.

In a quirk of the league fixtures, the sides meet again at Giant Axe on Tuesday night with Phil Brown’s side now having won one of their last six Evo-Stik Premier Division games.

This was a game largely low on clear-cut chances with the home side ultimately taking the ones that came their way.

Charlie Bailey did go for goal twice in the early stages for the Dolly Blues before Joel Stair saw a header cleared off the line nine minutes in.

The Dollies were almost gifted a golden opportunity on the half hour when Sam Bailey pounced on Stair’s backpass that got caught in the muddy surface but Troy Bourne was on hand to clear.

The opener game four minutes before the interval, a key goal in a tight game.

Former Morecambe winger Joe Mwasile ran at the visiting defence and played a ball through to Clayton who put Nantwich in front with his 10th goal of the season.

City were struggling to click into gear but Charlie Bailey had another sight of goal at the end of the half with his curling free-kick only just going wide.

Goal-mouth action was also at a premium in the early part of the second period before again Nantwich scored at a crucial time.

A sweeping counter attack 20 minutes from time ended with Nathan Cotterell squaring for Cooke to double the lead with a first-time finish past Josh Powell.

The midfielder then made sure of the points with the game’s next meaningful attack on 72 minutes.

After Mwasile’s marauding run had been ended right on the edge of the area, Cooke curled a fine free-kick in to the top corner to all but end Lancaster’s hopes of taking something from the game.

The Dolllies did have one late chance to try and pull a goal back but Fleetwood loanee Mamadou Djabi couldn’t make proper contact with Paul Jarvis’ cross.