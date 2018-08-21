Match report: Lower Breck 5 Garstang 1

Garstang FC had a day to forget on Saturday when they were beaten 5-1 by Lower Breck.

With three straight wins under their belt, Garstang shuffled their personnel but the first half was bereft of any quality.

The game turned on 33 minutes when Jonny Hothersall was caught in possession and the home side quickly countered with Mason Nevitt scoring from 12 yards.

Any hope of an equaliser was extinguished on 54 minutes when Matty Williams bundled home the second before Peter Donnelly and Nevitt made it 4-0.

Garstang reduced their arrears when Ben Roberts’ 20-yarder went under the keeper but any hope of an unlikely comeback was extinguished when Jay Colbeck scored the home side’s fifth with six minutes left.