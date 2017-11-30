Lancaster City to host Stockport in FA Trophy after Hatters see off Southport

Lancaster City will host manager Phil Brown’s former club Stockport in the first round of the FA Trophy.

The Hatters were convincing 3-0 winners at Southport in their replay at the Merseyrail Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

The tie will be played at Giant Axe on Saturday, December 16.

“It’s a really good draw for us,” Brown said.

“When the draw came out Stockport was obviously the more attractive one for me.

“There’ll be plenty of familiar faces for me to catch up with.

“I know Jim (Gannon, manager) and there’s plenty of people behind the scenes as well that I keep in touch with.

“The main thing is it’s great to be at home.

“There’s the home comforts and you’d certainly think that was give us an advantage with some players not having been to Giant Axe before.

“Then there’s obviously the backing we’ll get on the day.

“Yes we could have had a day out at a big club but if we’d had the choice we’d have wanted to be at home.”

City reached the first round proper for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Mildenhall Town at Giant Axe on Saturday.