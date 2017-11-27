Lancaster City to face Southport or Stockport in FA Trophy

Lancaster City have been handed home advantage in the first round of the FA Trophy.
The Dolly Blues will host Southport or Stockport County at Giant Axe after reaching this stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Mildenhall Town on Saturday.
The National League North pair will meet again at the Merseyrail Community Stadium on Wednesday night after drawing 2-2 at Edgeley Park on Saturday.
Should County come through, City boss Phil Brown will come up against one of his former clubs having previously been assistant and interim manager of the Hatters.
The tie will be played on Saturday, December 16, with £6,000 on offer for the winners.
FA Trophy first round draw in full
Solihull Moors v Tranmere Rovers
Blyth Spartans v AFC Telford United
Boston United or Kidderminster Harriers v York City
Chorley v Marine
FC Halifax Town v Macclesfield Town
Spennymoor Town v Gainsborough Trinity
Chester v AFC Fylde
Wrexham v Harrogate Town
Leamington v Bradford Park Avenue or Stourbridge
Lancaster City v Stockport County or Southport
Tamworth or Warrington Town v Altrincham
Gateshead v Guiseley
Nuneaton Town v Barrow
Glossop North End or Workington v Hartlepool United
Haringey Borough v Leyton Orient
Dover Athletic v Eastbourne Borough or Royston Town
Wealdstone or Chelmsford City v Wingate & Finchley
Billericay Town v Havant & Waterlooville
Chesham United v Weston Super Mare
Sutton United v Truro City
Woking v Maidenhead United
Whitehawk v St Albans City
East Thurrock United v Aldershot Town
Hendon or Slough Town v Bath City or Margate
Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh
Hereford v Dagenham & Redbridge
Torquay United v Maidstone United
Farnborough or Hartley Wintney v Bromley
Braintree Town v Brackley Town
Taunton Town v Hemel Hempstead Town or Bognor Regis Town
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Kingstonian or Heybridge Swifts
Dartford v Boreham Wood
