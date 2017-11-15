Lancaster City’s FA Trophy and Lancashire Cup ties set

Phil Brown is determined his Lancaster City side will make the most of their home draw in the next round of the FA Trophy.

Bostick League North side Mildenhall Town will make the long trip up from East Anglia for the third qualifying round tie on Saturday, November 25.

“It’s a long, long way to come and play a game at our level,” said Brown, whose side swept aside Stratford Town 3-0 in the last round.

“We know it’ going to be a difficult game.

“They’ve won at Kings Lynn who are top of the league that’s the equivalent to us and then won at Barwell who are in our league.

“As a I said in the last round though it’s a home tie, we’re from the higher level and are rightly the favourites.”

Elsewhere on the cup front, the Dolly Blues have found out they will travel to North West Counties Premier Division side AFC Darwen in the quarter-finals of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

“From my point of view it’s a good draw when you look at the teams in there,” said Brown.

“We’re under no illusions that it will be a tough game though.

“We played them a couple of years ago and they gave us a really good game.

“It could have been harder on paper though with Chorley, Bamber Bridge, Clitheroe and others still in the competition.”

The Dolly Blues will have one eye on reaching the final at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium having lost to Chorley on penalties back in March 2016.

Attentions first turn to a return to league action when Coalville Town visit Giant Axe on Saturday.