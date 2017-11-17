Lancaster City boss targets consistency in the league

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown wants to see more consistency from his side in the league.

After cup wins over West Didsbury and Chorlton and Stratford Town in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy and FA Trophy respectively it’s back to Evo-Stik Premier Division action this weekend for the 13th-placed Dolly Blues.

Coalville Town are the visitors to Giant Axe with Brown’s men having lost three of their last four in the league.

“I’ve had them watched and spoken to a few people so know a bit about them,” the City boss said.

“They’re a dangerous opponent and have scored 10 goals in their last two games.

“That tells you that they can cause problems and we know we’ve got to be wary.

“They’ve been a bit like us in that their results have been a bit up and down.

“I’m looking for us to add a little bit more consistency in the league.

“We’ve had two good cup wins and the challenge is for us to kick on from them and start picking up points on a regular basis to climb the table.

“That’s what I’ve said to the lads and I’ll be looking for it on Saturday.”

After a run of games on the road, the meeting with the Leicestershire side will be the second of three straight Saturday home matches for the Blues.

“It’s always good to be at home,” said Brown, who is hoping to see crowds on the up on West Road.

“We’ve been on the bus at 9am for a lot of games but you’re just more relaxed and have your home comforts when it’s a home game.

“We’ve got a good home record and we were made up with the crowd last week.

“I hope the people who came along saw a team 3-0 up at half-time who were dynamic and looked to go forwards and then was resolute in the second half.

“I hope they appreciated a good performance and will want to come back.

“The fans have been great this year and it would be great to get a few more through the turnstiles.”

Preston North End loanee Melle Meulensteen is touch and go after being concussed against Grantham almost a fortnight ago.

Striker Tom Kilifin is unavailable due to work commitments.

The run of Saturday home games has come at a time where City have also had free midweeks which has its pros and cons for the Dolly Blues boss.

“It just means we’re a bit sharper mentally and fresher physically,” said Brown.

“If things go right as they have done, then there’s less games for players to stake a claim though.

“The onus is on them to force their way in and keep the shirt which really helps with competition for places.

“I’m really positive about things at the moment.

“The players should be going into the weekend with a spring in their step and a bit of momentum.”

That confidence comes from the convincing 3-0 win over Evo-Stik South side Stratford Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy last time out.

“We were 3-0 up at half-time, kept a clean sheet and got into the next round while picking up some welcome prize money,” said Brown.

“It was a great win.”