Lancaster City 4-2 Coalville Town: Dolly Blues keep up fine Giant Axe form

Giant Axe continues to be a fortress this season for the Dolly Blues with Coalville Town the latest side to be convincingly dispatched by Phil Brown’s side.

Two super strikes from Craig Carney in the first half were followed up by two more composed finishes from Ryan Winder and Charlie Bailey as City hit four past The Ravens on Saturday.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though, as Lancaster were forced to fight back from an early setback despite a good opening as the visitors drew first blood.

City were guilty of cheaply giving up possession in midfield and allowed Coalville to hit on the counter and take a run at goal.

Striker Nathan Watson cut inside past his man from the right side of the box and fired a powerful strike just inside the near post, giving Josh Powell no chance and breaking the deadlock against the run of play on 16 minutes.

Lancaster weren’t to be fazed however and after a spell of relentless pressure they got their equaliser.

After Ricky Mercer’s header was parried the ball was only half cleared and the resultant cross was deflected into the path of Carney 16 yards from goal. The midfielder hit a sweet first-time strike with the outside of his boot through a crowd and into the back of the net.

City had to wait until the end of the half to finally get their noses in front with the pick of the afternoon’s goals.

Mercer rose highest to head a cross up and towards Carney 10 yards from goal and the former Stockport man volleyed first time with precision into the bottom left corner on the stroke of half-time.

The Dolly Blues’ clinical finishing proved to be too much for the Ravens on the day as they were punished for some hesitant defending 15 from minutes from time after what had been a more even and less eventful second half.

Sam Bailey’s searching pass towards Hannu Tam was allowed to roll past the striker into the path of Winder.

The defence were caught standing still and the City winger took advantage to curl a low, hard shot into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

The Bailey brothers then combined for the killer fourth goal that sealed the win for the Dollies with nine minutes left on the clock.

Sam Bailey’s low cross from the right flank was met by Charlie at the back post who had the easy task of a first-time finish into an unguarded net.

The visitors did bag a late consolation, Danny Jenno’s flick from Kyle Dixon’s free-kick looping over Powell and crossing the line before a last-ditch clearance, but it was Lancaster City who took all three points in style on the day.

Lancaster City: Powell 7, Fensome 8, Mercer 7, Williams 8, Dugdale 7, Winder 8, Wills 7, Akrigg 6, Harries 6 (S Bailey 65), Carney 8 (Meulensteen 79), Tam 6 (C Bailey 77). Subs not used: Hudson, Pond

Star Man: Craig Carney - Two great strikes set City on their way.