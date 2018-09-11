Injury forces an early end to Garstang FC cup tie

Garstang’s First Division Cup tie against Holker Old Boys was abandoned following an injury to Riversiders’ skipper Josh Westwood.

With the match level at 2-2 and 62 minutes having been played, Westwood challenged for a 50-50 ball and collided with a home player, resulting in an accidental knee dislocation.

Referee Owen Hay stopped the match immediately as Westwood received attention and an ambulance was called.

Once the delay had exceeded 35 minutes, the referee – with the consent of both managers – abandoned the game.

Following on-pitch treatment, Westwood had his knee put back in place and is now at home.

He is expected to make a full recovery and be back in training within four to six weeks.

Following last week’s home win against Nelson, Garstang were on their travels to face a Holker team who have not had the best of starts to the season.

With Tom Entwistle absent, Tom Graham was pushed into central midfield, while Cam Ross started ahead of Kieran O’Connor.

The action that did take place was frenetic with Garstang missing chance after chance and Holker finishing two of their three clear opportunities to take a 2-0 lead through Brandon Collins and John-Paul Stanway.

Jack Swindlehurst got one back before half-time with a volley from 20 yards and the visitors deservedly drew level from the penalty spot in the second half.

Graham was taken out following neat interplay with Jake Salisbury, Billy Akrigg scoring from the spot.

There were further chances for Garstang before the early finish with the game set to be replayed on Wednesday (7.45pm).