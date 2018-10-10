Garstang FC seek another FA Vase victory

Garstang FC hope to follow up one cup success with another this weekend.

Seven days after getting the better of derby rivals Longridge Town in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division Cup, the Riversiders are back in FA Vase action.

Having defeated AFC Darwen in the second qualifying round in mid-September, the Riversiders are in the first round proper on Saturday.

That sees them travel to South Yorkshire to meet Swallownest FC, who ply their trade in division one of the Northern Counties East League.

They reached this stage of the competition by getting the better of another side in Garstang’s division, namely AFC Blackpool.

They currently sit 15th in the 20-team division with two wins from their opening eight matches, though they do have as many as three games in hand on the other sides in the division.

Victory on Saturday would not only see Garstang into the second round proper but would also be worth £825 from the competition’s prize fund with £275 going to the runners-up.

With that in mind, Garstang will be running a coach to the tie for supporters and anyone wishing to travel should contact Adrian Wilding on 07967 337411 by Friday.

Having beaten Longridge last Saturday to reach round three of the First Division Cup, the Riversiders will now face FC Oswestry Town in the last 16.

They are mid-table in Division South and, like Garstang, reached the next round on penalties by defeating Maine Road after a 2-2 draw.

It means the Riversiders will make the trip to Shropshire on Saturday, November 24 instead of playing their scheduled home league game against Shelley.

Elsewhere, Garstang keeper Will Kitchen has been named as the Division One North goalkeeper of the month for September.

He picked up the award following a month in which he played five league and cup games.

He kept three clean sheets in the process and also made a crucial penalty save in their win against Nelson.