Garstang FC can do old foes a favour with victory against Avro

Garstang FC return to action tonight knowing they could play a key part in the destination of the Hallmark Security League First Division North title.

The Riversiders have had a fortnight off since their last game, a 3-0 home win against AFC Darwen on March 27.

Lee Baker’s players are back on home soil again tonight when they meet Avro, who lie second in the table.

It is a match where both teams want three points but for vastly different reasons.

Garstang are looking to record back-to-back wins as they target a top-six finish in their first season at this level.

For their part, Avro need a win if they are to capitalise on a slip by Garstang’s old rivals, Longridge Town, at the weekend.

The league leaders could only draw at AFC Liverpool, meaning they are eight points clear of Avro at the top.

However, they have now played three games more, meaning that Avro can overhaul them at the summit with victories in all of their matches in hand.

For good measure, Garstang still have to play Longridge before the end of the season with the two sides meeting on Easter Monday and the Riversiders seeking to extend their good recent record against Town.

That match is, however, a couple of weeks away yet with the Riversiders’ main focus being tonight’s game.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season with Avro having won the previous three, all of which were away trips for Baker’s players.

The first was on Halloween last year with the Oldham-based side running out 4-2 winners.

They followed that up with an emphatic 7-2 victory in the Macron Cup during early December before completing the hat-trick earlier this year.

The third meeting took place in February with Avro earning a 2-1 win in their Division One Cup quarter-final tie.