Garstang FC boss wants to start climbing the league table

Garstang return to league action on Wednesday night with manager Lee Baker hoping his players can start to climb the table.

The Riversiders host AFC Liverpool in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North, hoping to back up their cup wins against Atherton Collieries and Stockport Town.

Cup competitions have been Garstang’s focus in recent weeks with six of their last nine matches being in knockout tournaments.

That schedule, coupled with five points from their last six games, has seen the Riversiders drop to 13th in the 20-team division.

“We need the league points and our results haven’t been the best,” Baker said.

“We are behind on games and we have had injuries which creates more pressure.

“What we need to do is grind out a couple of wins somehow; it’s going to take one of those days where we turn a team over and then we can move on from it.”

Baker’s players had enjoyed a good start to their first season at North West Counties level with three wins from as many games in seeing off Daisy Hill, Cleator Moor Celtic and Steeton.

Injuries have affected them since but the hope is that they can take confidence from their two penalty shootout wins within the last week.

“If every game went to penalties then we’d win the league!” Baker joked.

“We have had some major injuries with players like Josh Westwood, Jake Salisbury and Alan Coar out.

“Josh is back in training now but he isn’t anywhere near starting or doing any physical stuff yet.

“Alan tore his ankle ligaments and is going to be out for a month and Jake has a hamstring injury so that will be two or three weeks before he’s back.

“We are a close knit group; we’re a bit limited at times but that’s when you find out about people.”