Garstang FC boss wants to go to Town and claim three more points

Garstang travel to Ashton Town on Saturday with boss Lee Baker hoping to atone for a disappointing day earlier in the season.

The Riversiders make the trip on the back of last Saturday’s 3-1 win at St Helens Town, which lifted them to eighth in the Hallmark Security League First Division North.

This weekend is the third in a four-game run of away matches for Garstang and sees them bidding for a hat-trick of wins after victories at St Helens and Atherton LR.

October’s reverse game at the Riverside saw the teams draw 2-2 in a match where the Riversiders were pegged back on two occasions.

“They drew at our place with a goal towards the end but we should have put them to bed,” Baker said.

“We could have been out of sight but we never managed to do it and good old football always has this knack of kicking you in the bits.

“We have to go there and be confident; we can only look to try and get the three points.”

Provided Storm Gareth doesn’t intervene with the weekend’s football, Garstang will make the trip to Ashton hoping to catch – or overtake – teams above them.

They are a point behind Bacup Borough in seventh – and have two games in hand – and trail sixth-placed Carlisle City by three points, having played one match more.

Having led at St Helens last weekend, Garstang were hauled back by their hosts before scoring twice.

“I know St Helens are down there and are fighting for their lives but they aren’t a bad team,” Baker said.

“I thought our lads adapted well in the first 10 or 15 minutes and there was only one team in it.

“I praised the players at half-time and then we had 10 or 15 minutes in the second half when we were awful.

“Fortunately, the three changes we made in the game got us going again; Josh Westwood was immense when he came on.”