Garstang FC boss targets a top-six spot

Garstang boss Lee Baker believes a top-six finish is not beyond his players as they return to action this evening.

Having seen last Saturday’s trip to Ashton Town fall foul of the recent wet weather, the Riversiders are set to travel to AFC Liverpool.

Wednesday’s match is Garstang’s first for 11 days and sees them hoping to record a third straight win after victories at Atherton LR and St Helens Town.

Those victories see Baker’s players eighth in the Hallmark Security League First Division North with eight games remaining in their first season at the former North West Counties League level.

They are three points adrift of Carlisle City in sixth – having played one game more – but Baker sees no reason why they cannot overhaul the Cumbrians.

“The top six is there for us,” the Riversiders’ manager said ahead of tonight’s game.

“We’re going to get to the end of the season and see where that takes us.

“I still think that if we hadn’t had the injuries that we’ve had this season then we’d be right up there.

“Instead, we have to aim to finish as high as we can and I’ve said to the lads that they have to back themselves for the rest of the season.”

Tonight’s hosts are fourth in the table and have genuine hopes of finishing third given they lie seven points behind Lower Breck with two games in hand.

Garstang go into the game looking to complete the double after beating AFC Liverpool 3-0 in November’s reverse fixture at the Riverside.

In a quirk of the fixture list, it also marks the start of a spell in which the Riversiders have a busy spell of midweek matches – but no game at the weekend.

“We have three Saturdays without a game and three Wednesdays with a game,” Baker explained.

“However, it is what it is and we just have to get on with it.”