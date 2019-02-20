Garstang boss takes the positives from recent performances

Garstang boss Lee Baker wants his players to channel the disappointment of their recent cup exit to Avro in the final 10 games of the league season.

The Riversiders hit the road this Saturday when they travel to Atherton LR for the first of four consecutive away games.

They go into the match looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against AFC Blackpool on a day when missed chances proved costly.

The loss left Garstang 10th in the Hallmark Security League First Division North table after a five-game run without a league win.

In the middle of that came the Division One Cup loss against title challengers Avro a week-and-a-half ago.

That was a game in which the Riversiders led until conceding two late goals; the second a controversial penalty.

The fact they pushed Avro all the way was a source of contentment for Baker, even if the manner of the defeat was anything but.

“I’m not one really to moan usually but the ref certainly did us over there,” Baker said of the decisive late penalty.

“The assistant signalled for it and said it was a blatant handball but they (Avro) said they got away with one.

“It was a real sickener because we didn’t deserve to lose and we were harshly treated to say the least by the ref.

“Even then, at 2-1, Ric Coar goes through and the keeper saves before he hits the post with another chance.

“As I’ve said before though, it just shows that we can match the best in the division on our day.”

Having proved a point against the division’s high flyers with their display at Avro and a point with third-placed Lower Breck seven days ago, the Riversiders’ attention turns to the foot of the table.

Atherton LR are bottom, 12 points from safety and with only two league wins in 28 matches so far this season – one of which was against Garstang in September.