FA CUP: Ten out of 10 for Frickley as Liversedge put to sword

The FA Cup kicked into gear for step four sides this weekend, with a place in the first qualifying round of the world’s oldest cup competition at stake.

After winning four of their first five games this season, Liversedge will have been full of confidence as they visited Evo-Stik Division 1 East side Frickley Athletic.

Action from Tadcaster Albion's 4-1 victory against Shildon. Picture: Matthew Appleby.

That seemed to be the case as Frickley were left stunned when Roy Fogarty gave the visitors a third-minute lead.

But any chances of an upset were over by the break as goals from Tyler Walton, Jacob Hazel and Daniel Palmer saw Frickley assert their dominance.

No-one at Westfield Lane could have predicted what was about to unfold in the second-half as Frickley ran riot with a further seven goals. Hazel completed his hat-trick, Daniel Palmer and Tyler Walton added to their first-half strikes, whilst Jack Burton struck a brace and Sam Liversedge was also on target in a 10-1 victory.

Elsewhere, Tadcaster Albion beat Shildon 4-1. Joe Lumsden hit a first-half brace before Billy Whitehouse and Casey Stewart also found the back of the net.

A hat-trick from Josh Garbutt helped Knaresborough Town cruise to a 5-1 victory over Blyth. The other goals were scored by Sam Cook and Stephen Bromley.

Also through to the next round are Garforth Town who won 2-1 at Bridlington Town.

The goals came from Curtly Martin-Wyatt and Albert Ibrahimi.

Ossett United will have to do it all again after a 2-2 draw with Mossley in their first ever FA Cup game. Adam Priestley and Thomas Corner fired United into a 2-0 lead, only for Ben Halfacre and Adam Jones to force a replay.

Selby Town also face a replay after a 1-1 draw at Kendal in which Carl Stewart scored Town’s goal.

Pontefract Collieries crashed out to Dunston UTS as they were defeated 4-2 despite leading twice. Eli Hey twice put the Colls in front, but a Mark Fitzpatrick brace and further strikes from Jack Elliott and Jordan Nellis saw Dunston progress.

Brighouse Town lost 2-0 to NCEL side Parkgate.

*In the NCEL Premier Division, Hemsworth MW moved into fourth place thanks to a 4-2 victory over Harrogate Railway.

Harrogate Town climbed up to third place in the National League standings after beating Solihull Moors at the CNG Stadium, making it six games unbeaten in 2018/19.

Despite the Midlands outfit being a team full of giants, it was home striker Dominic Knowles who rose highest to nod Joe Leesley’s seventh-minute left-wing corner goalwards, and Leeds United loanee Liam Kitching was on hand to add a finishing touch from close range.

The Harrogate lead was however shortlived and just four minutes later Adi Yussuf pulled Moors level, smashing a strike from six yards out that just about found its way through Town keeper James Belshaw and over the line.

What followed wasn’t anywhere near as fluid as the first 45 minutes, but after a fairly uneventful period of play, Town scored two goals in quick succession for the third match in a row.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Leesley won the ball in middle of the pitch and spotted the run of George Thomson, who cut in from the right and then reversed a low left-footed effort past the despairing dive of Ryan Boot.

Three minutes later, Leesley’s right-wing corner was met by Howe, climbing majestically at the back post to power home a header and wrap up the points.

Elsewhere, a dramatic last-gasp penalty condemned FC Halifax Town to a 2-1 defeat at Boreham Wood.