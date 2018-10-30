Daisy Hill 2 Garstang 0: Second-half double sees the Riversiders beaten

A depleted Garstang squad handed Daisy Hill their first victory of the season as the Riversiders lost 2-0 on their travels at the weekend.

Lee Baker’s squad had been boosted by the return from injury of Jake Salisbury as they produced an all too familiar first half.

Garstang were the better team, creating multiple chances which they failed to convert through a mixture of good goalkeeping, poor finishing or bad decision making.

Alan Coar had the half’s best chance when he used his upper body strength to get between two markers and have a clear run on goal.

Unfortunately, his attempted curling effort into the corner was well saved by the home keeper.

The home keeper was very busy, saving well from Jonny Hothersall and Shaun Sailor as Garstang looked to break the deadlock, while at the other end, Daisy Hill had one excellent effort very well saved by Will Kitchen.

Alan Coar almost connected at full stretch to a low cross but, generally, the final ball into him was quite poor.

Even so, with much more of the dangerous possession it looked like a matter of time before the Riversiders would convert one of their chances.

The second half, in contrast, did not go as expected.

Garstang’s midfield play became scrappy with Daisy Hill more confident as the game progressed and Kitchen was forced into action on a number of occasions.

The game changed on 50 minutes when a ball was crossed into the box and Cameron Ross was adjudged to have pulled an opposing shirt.

A penalty was awarded, much to the surprise of the spectators and the players on the pitch, with Ashley Stott opening the scoring.

Baker freshened up the side by bringing on all his substitutes with Salisbury, Ric Coar and Ryan Cattermole all seeing significant game time in the second half.

Garstang continued to look for the equaliser but the home keeper was playing well, saving a couple of efforts, while Ric Coar was unable to connect with the ball, having had a chance to run through on the Daisy Hill goal.

It was going to be one of those days where, if Garstang had played for another three hours, they were never going to score.

To make matters worse, the home side countered quickly on 61 minutes and Kitchen made a fantastic point-blank save, only for Stott to turn in the rebound for Daisy Hill’s second goal.