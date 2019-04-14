Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge victorious and boosted by Lancaster City’s draw

Bamber Bridge boosted their hopes of NPL Premier Division survival with a crucial three points at Hyde United, winning 2-0.

They remain in the bottom three but closed the gap on Mickleover Sports, who were held at home by Lancaster City.

Kieran Charnock gave Brig the lead in the 49th minute and Alistair Waddecar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Brig are still in deep trouble but are three points behind Stalybridge Celtic, who lost at Hednesford Town, and two adrift of Mickleover after they drew 1-1 with the Dolly Blues.

Paul Dugdale put Lancaster in front two minutes after half-time but Jack Storer levelled for Mickleover Sports in the 61st minute.

AFC Fylde’s automatic promotion hopes were dealt a blow at Braintree Town, where they went down 2-1.

Mohammed Sagaf and Courtney Richards got the goals for the relegated hosts.

Jordan Tunnicliffe scored a consolation goal for the Coasters who will now most likely have to settle for a play-off berth.

In the National League North, Southport were 1-0 winners at home to Hereford, Matthew Platt scoring in the 58th minute.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe were well beaten 4-0 at Atherton Collieries, Gareth Peet (penalty), Jordan Cover, Ben Hardcastle and Tom Bentham on target.

Charnock Richard suffered a 5-0 home defeat in the NWCL Premier Division at the hands of Bootle.

Carl Peers (16), Ryan Cox (45), Carl Peers (62), Kieran Halligan (63) and Steven Jones (85) scored the goals for the Merseyside club.

Burscough also suffered a home defeat. They went down 1-0 to Congleton Town, Dean Warburton netting in the 37th minute.

In the NWCL First Division North, Tom Entwisle’s penalty was enough to give Garstang a 1-0 win over St Helens Town.

But there was an upset for leaders Longridge Town.

Lee Ashcroft’s side lost 3-0 at third-placed Lower Breck, Connor Roberts (2), Stephen Milne (30) and Mick Douglas (54) getting the home side’s goals.