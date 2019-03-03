Non-league round up: Bamber Bridge beaten but joy for Lancaster City, Longridge and AFC Fylde

Bamber Bridge are still looking over their shoulders after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Gainsborough Trinity in the NPL Premier Division.

Brig went behind in the 37th minute through Nathan Stainfield and doubled their advantage after the break.

Simon Russell got Trinity’s second in the 69th minute.

Dom McGiveron scored a late consolation for the visitors who are still too close to the drop zone for manager Mick Taylor’s comfort.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City had a welcome 2-0 home win over Farsley Celtic.

Both goals came after the break through Charlie Bailey (48) and Matty Blinkhorn (65).

Clitheroe suffered a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Chasetown in the NPL West Division.

Jack Langston (63), Callum Cockerill-Mollett (83) and Daniel Cocks (89) were their scorers.

But Kendal Town were 3-2 winners at home to Market Drayton Town, Dan Keenan, Aaron Helliwell and Ryan Moore on target.

In the National League, Danny Rowe (31) and Tom Crawford (57) were AFC Fylde’s scorers in a 2-1 come-from-behind win at home to Maidenhead United.

Ryan Upward had put the visitors into a 10th-minute lead.

And in the National League North, Southport won 1-0 at Guiseley, Jack Sampson on target in the 52nd minute.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Burscough were 5-0 winners at home to Barnoldswick Town.

Conor Finlayson scored a second-half hat-trick, with the other goals coming from Terry Cummings and a Chad Whyte penalty.

Charnock Richard lost 3-0 at home to City of Liverpool, with John McGrath (10) and Jack Hazlehurst (36, 66) doing the damage.

There were goals galore in the NWCL First Division North, where hosts Longridge Town hammered Atherton LR 8-1.

It was only 2-0 at the break, Jason Hart and Tom Ince (27) scoring.

Town cut loose after the interval though, Rio Wilson-Heyes, a Richie Allen four-goal salvo and Paul Turner getting the goals.