There has been speculation regarding the future of Derek Adams as Morecambe manager Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Morecambe’s players are due back in pre-season training next week amid speculation claiming manager Derek Adams will depart the club.

The Shrimps’ squad is due to start preparations for the 2025/26 National League season on Monday, following relegation back to non-league’s top flight after 18 years.

However, they do so on the back of rumours that Adams could leave the Mazuma Mobile Stadium for a third time.

Neither club figures, nor Adams, would respond to the claims made by two football journalists on X last week when approached for comment.

Adding to the confusion is the question of who would make such a decision, given the club’s ownership limbo.

It was thought that Panjab Warriors’ proposed acquisition of the club from Bond Group would have been completed last week, following on from the EFL giving their permission for a sale to take place.

At the time of writing, it is understood that the relevant paperwork remains with both sets of solicitors as Bond Group looks to finally offload the club after a sale process of more than 1,000 days.

Tarnia Elsworth, Shrimps Trust chair, provided an update to members at the end of last week in which she said a sale ‘should’ be completed imminently.

She wrote: “We are now in the final stages and, much like purchasing any business, there are checks to be done, documents to be signed and payments to be made.

“Whilst we hoped that it would happen this week, I am assured by all parties that matters are progressing and we are in the part of the process when the final i’s are dotted, the final t’s are crossed and solicitors are making sure that everything is done with the correct due diligence.

“We have been assured by all involved that whilst this will tip into next week, the final sale should be complete at some point during the week commencing 16 June.

“We are long enough in the tooth now with this process to allow for some slippage given the complexity of the transaction.

“We remain in contact with all parties and are particularly keen to keep having conversations with Panjab Warriors.

“We will continue to impress on them the importance of providing a period of stability when they do get the keys to the business.”