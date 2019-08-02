No off-field dramas for Morecambe boss Jim Bentley ahead of first game of season against Grimsby Town

Morecambe kick off their season against Grimsby Town tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley hailing the positive atmosphere around the club.

The Shrimps begin their 13th year as an EFL club at the Globe Arena, hoping to continue the form that saw them take 25 points from the final 15 games of last season.

In recent years, Bentley has combined on-pitch struggles with off-field problems including a transfer embargo, late payment of wages and inadequate training facilities.

However, things look to have settled down off the pitch and the hope now is to improve on last season’s 18th-placed finish.

“Graham Howse and Rod Taylor, the co-chairmen, are hands-on across the club and have the best interests of the club at heart,” Bentley said.

“There’s no talk about late payment of wages but we know what we are.

“We get on with the job and it is what it is – we make the best out of it.

“We cut our cloth accordingly. When you look at Bury, Bolton Wanderers and Macclesfield Town, we’re in a decent position.

“We’re going to be talking about football management more than we have in previous years.”

Changing the club’s training base to Lancaster University midway through last season was considered one of the reasons for the club’s upturn in form.

With that arrangement continuing, plus players including former Shrimps Shaun Miller, Cole Stockton and Lewis Alessandra returning, the mood is bright.

“Things are looking good with the arrangement with Lancaster, the personnel and the spirit,” said Bentley.

“We’re looking forward to it, we’re confident in our ability and we’ve assembled a decent squad.

“It’s about putting it into practice and getting off to a good start with three points.”