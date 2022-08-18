New-look Lancaster City will take time to gel as a team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolly Blues were denied victory at home to Nantwich Town on Saturday by a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

And then on Tuesday they battled to a 0-0 draw at newly-promoted Marine.

Fell counted nine debutants for City across the two games, with Kyle Brownhill – signed earlier this week – going straight into the starting XI on Tuesday.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

The Dolly Blues have also had to contend with a number of injuries which have disrupted Fell’s plans.

Christian Sloan, Enock Likoy and Niall Cowperthwaite all missed the game against Nantwich and although the latter did return in midweek, Fell was without David Norris and Brad Carroll.

While Fell would have loved to have got a first win on the board, he admits it will take his men time to fully gel as a team.

"This is why we have got a bigger squad this season,” Fell told the club’s website. “We have recruited more players because we are going to need them because of the rigours of this league.

"We have picked up six or seven injuries – we might get a few of them back for this weekend. We will need to see what Tuesday night’s game has taken out of people.

"What I would say is the intensity of this division has gone through the roof. They are all tough games – certainly early on in the season.

"Kyle came in for his debut against Marine and I thought lot of our good stuff in the first half came down his side although they nullified him a little bit in the second half.

"It was a solid debut for him but if you look overall, I think there’s been nine debuts in the first two games.

"This is a new team and it ain’t going to happen overnight.”

This weekend, City head to Stalybridge Celtic which will be quickly followed by the visit of Radcliffe to Giant Axe on Tuesday.