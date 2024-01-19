New lancaster City boss Chris Willock looking to open his win account

Chris Willock endured a baptism of fire in his first game in charge of Lancaster City last Saturday.

But things will not get any easier this weekend when he takes his new team to Whitby Town in the NPL Premier Division.

After good performances against Maccles-field and Radcliffe earlier in the month, City were rocked on Saturday when they were thrashed 4-0 by Hyde United at Giant Axe.

It was certainly not the result Willock would have envisaged to begin his tenure and he will be hoping for a much improved display when they head east tomorrow.

Lancaster boss Chris Willock (photo: Michael Porter Photogrphy)

"It wasn't what I dreamt of the night before,” said Willock. “Overall there were just too many mistakes in the game .