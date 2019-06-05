New Garstang manager Andy Payton wants to see goals from his team

Garstang FC’s new boss Andy Payton wants goalscoring to be at the heart of his club’s approach next season.

Having replaced Lee Baker at the Riverside following last season’s seventh-placed finish in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North, Payton is in the process of getting to know his squad.

He wants whoever turns out for the new season to be on the front foot and causing problems in the opposition penalty area.

That wasn’t a huge problem last time around, however, with Garstang’s 87 goals making them the division’s fifth highest scorers.

At the other end, they conceded 68 goals which was the seventh lowest tally.

Payton said: “I was a striker and I scored more than 200 league goals.

“There’s going to be an emphasis on trying to get the ball in the back of the net.

“We don’t want to be conceding too many but there are various things to finalise.

“I’ve seen Burnley games this season and they’re classed as ‘old school’ by playing 4-4-2, hitting the channels, playing a front two and they’ve stayed in the Premier League.

“Ultimately, the players I have at my disposal will let me know what formation I can play.”

Having enjoyed a lengthy career with a number of clubs, Payton will also be drawing on some of his former managers.

“There are people who have coached me and had massive experience,” he said.

“Brian Horton was my first manager at Hull City, Liam Brady was my manager at Celtic with Joe Jordan on the backroom staff and I worked under Eddie Gray as well.

“There are some big names who coached me and had massive experience. Hopefully I can take something from each of them; a lot of those names are legendary figures.”

Garstang have also announced Dixon Lambert as Payton’s assistant at the Riverside.

Payton said: “I’m absolutely made up that Dixon has agreed to be my assistant manager.

“Not only is he someone with great knowledge and experience of football he is also someone who I can trust.”