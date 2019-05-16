New club crest for Lancaster City

The board of Lancaster City Football Club have refreshed the club crest for the start of the 2019/2020 football season.

The aims is to bring the crest up to date and make it fit for purpose in the new digital age.

It was important to the board that the main section of the current crest remained as the focal point of the refreshed design – keeping the shield, castle and red rose of Lancashire.

The club’s founding year has also been added to the new logo, as well as adding a surrounding border to the shield.