Nantwich 2, Lancaster City 1: Dolly Blues' winning run ended by strugglers Nantwich

Nic Evangelinos had opened the scoring with a classic poacher’s goal, cutting across Charlie Bailey’s centre for a simple finish, but Nantwich clawed their way back, firstly with a potentially dubious penalty on the half-time whistle, then with a powerful drive from the edge of the box. In the second half, City could not find a goal in response despite throwing bodies forward.

Looking sluggish against a fast Nantwich start, Lancaster were very fortunate not to concede when Byron Harrison put a point-blank header over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City took the lead in the 23rd minute when Charlie Bailey curled a cross-cum-shot into the box and Evangelinos met its path, diverting the ball past Thomas Booth.

Nantwich were vulnerable in the aftermath and Lancaster had opportunities for a second, with Sam Bailey and Evangelinos both working promising angles in the box, but twice was Booth in the way of their bids for a goal.

Nantwich had to settle again, and they began to find steady possession of their own, building up to chances for their striker Connor Evans who was on the end of a wonderful, meandering move but found Rudy Misambo stuck to him like glue when the time to convert a cross came.

It looked like Lancaster had scratched their way to half-time, but a corner in the depths of first half stoppage time resulted in a penalty for holding in the box. Harrison stepped up and convrted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half, David Norris sustained a facial cut which meant City were momentarily down to 10 men and Nantwich took advantage.

Steven Hewitt found space in the 51st minute after a miscued clearance, smashing a shot into the top corner past Sam Waller..