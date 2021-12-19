Morpeth Town 3, Lancaster City 3 - Dolly Blues suffer FA Trophy penalty shootoout agony
Lancaster City suffered FA Trophy agony as they were beaten on penalties by Morpeth Town after a thrilling encounter at Craic Park.
The Dolly Blues forced the match into a penalty shoot-out with a last-ditch equaliser from Liam Brockbank after a see-saw battle. Unfortunately, Andy Teague missed from the spot as City lost out 5-3 in a penalty shootout.
It was the Dolly Blues who drew first blood early when Rob Wilson fired home from 12 yards after Christian Sloan was brought down.
Michael Turner equalised on the half hour mark only for City to edge ahead again shortly before half-time after Rhys Turner sprinted clear and slotted home.
Despite being reduced to 10 men, Morpeth equalised and then went ahead through Ben Reid and Liam Henderson respectively.
Brockbank pulled the scores level in the 89th minute when he fired a brilliant free-kick home but unfortunately it was Town who prevailed in the shootout.
