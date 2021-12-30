Morecambe's tribute after the death of another FA Trophy winner

He is another of Morecambe’s Wembley winners to have passed away this year after the death of skipper Bob Baldwin in January.

The club remembered Webber with a minute’s applause prior to last night’s game against Crewe Alexandra at the Mazuma Stadium.

Webber joined Morecambe in 1973, scoring on his debut against Buxton that August.

Morecambe celebrate FA Trophy success in 1974

He scored twice in the win at Kettering on Morecambe’s road to Wembley, where he set up goals for Mal Richmond and Jimmy Sutton against Dartford.

Webber then scored 22 and 29 goals in the next two seasons before making his last appearance for the club in October 1976.

He then joined Altrincham and went on to play for Lancaster City before managing several clubs including Rossendale United, South Liverpool and Horwich RMI.

Morecambe co-chairman, Rod Taylor, told the club website: “I am saddened to hear of Tony’s death.

“He was a prolific goalscorer for the Shrimps in the mid-1970s and led the club’s goalscoring charts for two seasons.

“The standout memory for me is his brilliant performance at Wembley Stadium in the 1974 FA Trophy final, setting up Morecambe’s two goals.

“I would like to pass on my condolences to Tony's family.'”