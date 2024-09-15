Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Grainger praised 10-man Morecambe after they came from two goals down to secure their first point of the season against Colchester United.

The Shrimps drew 3-3, having trailed 3-1 with seven minutes to go after seeing Luke Hendrie sent off and manager Derek Adams also sent to the stands after being booked twice in the opening 22 minutes.

A penalty from Callum Jones brought Morecambe back into the game before a first goal for Marcus Dackers, two minutes from time, sealed a point.

Speaking after the game, Grainger said: “I’m delighted for the lads, they were superb.

Morecambe celebrate Ben Tollitt's goal against Colchester United Picture: Morecambe FC

“It is a special group who work so hard every day and they deserved that point.

“We had a slice of luck with Marcus’ goal, which we fully deserved, and with so much going against us, we have come out of the game with a massive result.

“We have been the better team in a lot of games we have played this season and not had our rewards.

“Today though, we got what we deserved and, on another day, we could have come away with three points because we were comfortably the better team in the first half.”

In contrast, Grainger wasn’t as happy with the officiating and added: “I thought we were the better team until the sending off. It’s harsh in my eyes.

“Some of the decisions today – I’m not going to go into it because I don’t want to get in trouble – were absolutely bamboozling at times.

“The consistency is what we ask for and I thought there was a lack of it today.”