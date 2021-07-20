Morecambe's players praised for their performance during friendly loss to Burnley

The Shrimps lost 2-1 to Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Premier League side’s Barnfield Training Centre facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Ashley Barnes gave Burnley the lead on the quarter-hour with Lewis Richardson also going close for the Clarets.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson then doubled their advantage in the second half before Josh McPake pulled a goal back for the Shrimps.

Josh McPake scored Morecambe's goal at Burnley Picture: Morecambe FC

With Burnley playing another game against Salford City at the same time, they spread their squad across both matches with players including James Tarkowski, Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork also featuring against the Shrimps.

O’Carroll told the Morecambe website afterwards: “Credit to the lads, that was fantastic.

“The level of player we were playing against, every one of them was a credit.

“We lose the game but it’s not a concern. They are two leagues above us and they’re proven at that level but the boys were fantastic - so many positives to take.

“The experience of boys playing up against Tarkowski, Barnes and Westwood in midfield, they are a fantastic outfit and they don’t get half the credit they deserve.

“We’re seeing progression every week. Myself and the manager (Stephen Robinson) aren’t long in, we’re trying to get the manager’s ideas across and try and show what we’re all about.”