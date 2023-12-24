Morecambe's players didn't follow plan for MK Dons
The Shrimps’ final match of the year at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium saw them beaten 3-1 by MK Dons.
JJ McKiernan’s early second-half goal had cancelled out Max Dean’s opener for the visitors.
However, Joe Tomlinson restored the Dons’ advantage before Dean wrapped up victory with his second goal of the afternoon in stoppage time.
Coming off the back of the Shrimps’ excellent 5-0 win at Doncaster Rovers, Brannan – who was without the ill Michael Mellon – said his side failed to follow pre-match instructions.
He said: “We knew exactly how they would play and we had a game plan – but didn’t follow it.
“In the first half we didn’t press and we didn’t go with runners, and they popped us all over the pitch.
“We had to have a really good chat at half-time. We got ourselves back in the game, were pressing really well and we got the ball back numerous times.
“When they went ahead again against the run of play, we dropped off them again – which was not like us – and disappointing again.”
Defeat leaves the Shrimps 12th in League Two, though only four points off a top-seven position and with games in hand on all bar two of the teams above them.
Next up for Brannan’s players is Boxing Day’s trip to Bradford City, who won 3-1 in their latest outing at Doncaster on Friday.