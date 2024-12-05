Derek Adams had no qualms after watching Morecambe pick up a point at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The Shrimps led twice through Ben Tollitt and Adam Lewis at Prenton Park, only for goals from Jordan Turnbull and Connor Jennings to ensure it finished 2-2.

It was a point which left Morecambe with only two defeats in seven matches and moved them out of the League Two relegation places on goal difference.

Adams said: “I think, first half, we controlled the game after we scored but, second half, Tranmere were better than us.

Ben Tollitt put Morecambe ahead at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Morecambe FC

“They were playing towards their home supporters and, with the first goal, we could have done better with the crossed ball.

“We’ve got a number of players who could have made contact with the ball, but they didn’t and that gave them a lift.

“We got back in front three minutes after that and we were doing well, but then they got back into it.”

Adams felt that energy levels contributed to Morecambe’s second-half drop-off.

He had made two changes from the team which defeated Bradford City in the FA Cup the Saturday before.

However, injuries and illness restricted any chance of further rotation – especially up front – against a Tranmere side coming off a free weekend.

“I think fatigue came into it, especially away from home,” the Morecambe boss said.

“We’d had a high-pressure game on the Saturday to get through, with the possible prize of a big tie after that.

“It took a lot out of the players and then we had to go again Tuesday night, when they had a free weekend that helped them option-wise.”