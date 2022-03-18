Morecambe's match with Oxford United is postponed because of international call-ups
Morecambe’s scheduled League One game against Oxford United next weekend has been moved to next month.
The two sides were due to meet at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, March 26 but, once again, international call-ups have meant a change of date.
Oxford have seen Gavin Whyte and Ciaron Brown selected for Northern Ireland, Oisin Smyth chosen by Northern Ireland’s U21s – alongside Shrimps midfielder Alfie McCalmont – and Mark Sykes on Republic of Ireland duty.
As a result, the game will now be played on Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm).
Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date.
However, anyone who is unable to attend the new date and has already purchased tickets can contact the Morecambe club shop to receive a refund.
It’s the fourth time this season that international matches have seen a Morecambe game postponed.
The matches earlier in the campaign against Crewe Alexandra, Cambridge United and Wigan Athletic all had to be rescheduled.