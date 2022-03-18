The two sides were due to meet at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, March 26 but, once again, international call-ups have meant a change of date.

Oxford have seen Gavin Whyte and Ciaron Brown selected for Northern Ireland, Oisin Smyth chosen by Northern Ireland’s U21s – alongside Shrimps midfielder Alfie McCalmont – and Mark Sykes on Republic of Ireland duty.

As a result, the game will now be played on Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie McCalmont has been called up to Northern Ireland's U21 squad

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged date.

However, anyone who is unable to attend the new date and has already purchased tickets can contact the Morecambe club shop to receive a refund.

It’s the fourth time this season that international matches have seen a Morecambe game postponed.