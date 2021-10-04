Morecambe's match against Cambridge United falls victim to international call-ups
Morecambe’s scheduled home game against Cambridge United this Saturday has been postponed because of international call-ups.
The match was due to take place as normal despite the Shrimps losing Alfie McCalmont and Jokull Andresson to Northern Ireland U21 and Iceland U21 matters respectively.
However, defender Ryan McLaughlin has now received a late call-up to Northern Ireland’s senior set-up for their matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria after originally being placed on standby.
The EFL has now approved the postponement in line with their regulations and a rearranged date for the Cambridge game will be announced in due course.
It’s the second Morecambe game to be moved for international call-ups this season following on from the match at Crewe Alexandra.
