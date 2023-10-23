News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe's battlers please manager

Derek Adams said his Morecambe players showed a different side to their game after they clinched a dramatic 3-2 win at Sutton United.
By Derek Quinn
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
League Two’s bottom club had battled back from two goals down on Saturday after Michael Mellon and Adam Mayor had put Morecambe in charge.

However, the Shrimps’ youngsters responded to seal a third successive away win through Joel Senior’s injury-time strike.

Calm with contract position
Adam Mayor scored Morecambe's second goal on Saturday Picture: Jack Taylor
Adam Mayor scored Morecambe's second goal on Saturday Picture: Jack Taylor
Adams said: “I thought we were very good today, especially in that first half where we played some really good football.

“They are a very tall side and very aggressive in the 18-yard box, and they made things tough for us.

“We had to work really hard to stop their set-piece threat which is where they got both their goals from.

“To finish the game the way we did was fabulous though. I thought we looked really strong in that last 10 minutes of the game and it was great to see the reaction of everyone when we got the winner.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsMorecambeSutton UnitedLeague TwoShrimps