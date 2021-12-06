Morecambe's ball number and FA Cup third round draw details

The Shrimps booked their place at this stage, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter proceedings, after beating Newport County AFC in round one and Buxton at the weekend.

It will be their second consecutive appearance at this stage, having waited 18 years to do so before being handed a trip to Chelsea last season.

The draw takes place at 7pm before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, which is being televised on ITV4.

Morecambe find out their FA Cup round three opponents tonight

Morecambe will be ball number 48 in the draw with the matches being played between January 7 and 10.

As well as a place in round four, victory in the third round is also worth £82,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

The ball numbers are as follows:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

35 Reading

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

48 Morecambe

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town