Morecambe's attacking duo showed plenty of promise against Preston North End

The Shrimps lost 4-2 to Preston North End at the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday night after an entertaining, end-to-end encounter.

Stockton netted his sixth goal in as many games this season before being denied a seventh by an offside flag late on.

As for Duffus, he showed plenty of promise on his full debut after joining the club last week and appearing as a substitute against Gillingham at the weekend.

Courtney Duffus made his full Morecambe debut against Preston North End

“He’s a massive threat and he’s taken his chances,” Robinson said of Stockton.

“I think he only had five goals by the end of January last year but he’s got six from six already.

“Courtney looked very good, it’s the first time he’s played out wide in a 4-3-3.

“When Courtney is up with him (Stockton), we aren’t quite as predictable and we looked a threat.”

Stockton’s half-dozen haul means he has scored two-thirds of Morecambe’s nine goals in the early part of the season.

Adam Phillips (2) and Anthony O’Connor are the other players to have found the net so far.

It leaves the manager challenging the rest of the squad to start chipping in with goals.

Robinson said: “We have to get goals through the team.

“I want more from the wide players. We’re getting into good areas and demanding more of an end product from them.

“There’s a reason why players are at Morecambe. If we can get an end product out of them, they will play at higher levels.”