Morecambe's 2022/23 League One fixtures revealed

The EFL released the fixtures for the forthcoming season – which starts on July 30 – this morning and there are some notable dates for Shrimps fans’ diaries.

There are early clashes with North West sides in the League One campaign, as Fleetwood Town visit on Saturday, August 13, followed by a trip to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, August 16.

Wayne Rooney brings his relegated Derby County outfit to the North West on Saturday, September 10, immediately followed by a midweek visit from Sheffield Wednesday on September 13.

Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium

That is followed by a trip to last season’s League Two champions Forest Green Rovers on September 17.

Shrimps fans must travel on Boxing Day, with Port Vale the opponents for Dertek Adams’ side on Monday, December 26.

But Morecambe are at home on New Year’s Day when they host Burton Albion.

The season ends on May 6 with a trip to another of the promoted sides when Morecambe take on Exeter City.

The Papa John's Trophy draw takes place at 11.30am today and Morecambe will also find out who they are to play in the first round of the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

The draw, which is split into northern and southern sections, is due to begin at 2.30pm on Sky Sports News – the Shrimps are ball number 22 for the draw.

FIXTURES

Sat Jul 30 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat Aug 6 Peterborough United A

Wed Aug 10 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 13 Fleetwood Town H

Tue Aug 16 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat Aug 20 Oxford United A

Wed Aug 24 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 27 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat Sep 3 Bristol Rovers A

Sat Sep 10 Derby County H

Tue Sep 13 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat Sep 17 Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Sep 24 Cambridge United H

Sat Oct 1 Accrington Stanley A

Sat Oct 8 Ipswich Town H

Sat Oct 15 Burton Albion A

Sat Oct 22 Barnsley H

Tue Oct 25 Cheltenham Town A

Sat Oct 29 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat Nov 5 Emirates FA Cup 1

Wed Nov 9 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Nov 12 Portsmouth H

Sat Nov 19 Lincoln City A

Sat Nov 26 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 3 Exeter City H

Sat Dec 10 Charlton Athletic H

Sat Dec 17 Plymouth Argyle A

Wed Dec 21 Carabao Cup Four

Mon Dec 26 Port Vale A

Thu Dec 29 Accrington Stanley H

Sun Jan 1 Burton Albion H

Sat Jan 7 Ipswich Town A/Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 11 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Jan 14 Cambridge United A

Sat Jan 21 Port Vale H

Wed Jan 25 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 28 Bristol Rovers H/Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed Feb 1 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 4 Derby County A

Sat Feb 11 Forest Green Rovers H

Tue Feb 14 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat Feb 18 Peterborough United H

Sat Feb 25 Fleetwood Town A

Sun Feb 26 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 1 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 4 Bolton Wanderers H

Sat Mar 11 Shrewsbury Town A

Sat Mar 18 Oxford United H/Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 25 Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat Apr 1 Barnsley A

Fri Apr 7 Plymouth Argyle H

Mon Apr 10 Portsmouth A

Sat Apr 15 Wycombe Wanderers H

Tue Apr 18 Cheltenham Town H

Sat Apr 22 Charlton Athletic A/Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 29 Lincoln City H

Sat May 6 Exeter City A