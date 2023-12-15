Morecambe youngster moves out on loan
Rooney, who scored for the Shrimps in his first-team debut against Barrow AFC in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy back in October, will have a work experience stint at the APEC Taxis Stadium until January 11.
Speaking of the loan move, Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Cameron, who has continued to impress on a consistent basis.
“He's been in and around the first-team environment for a good few months now and this opportunity will give Cameron the chance to play men’s first-team football, which is vital for the development of any young player.”
It will be Rooney’s second loan spell away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium this season.
The first came in October, when he made a similar move to Northern Premier League club Nantwich Town.