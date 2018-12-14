Morecambe would like to keep Doncaster Rovers loanee

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has admitted he would like to sign Liam Mandeville on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old is presently on a season-long loan from Doncaster Rovers with whom his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Mandeville has scored three goals for the Shrimps so far this season and has done enough for the coaching staff to think about a longer-term switch.

“We’d like to have him on a permanent basis but he’s Doncaster’s player, so there’s a conversation to be had there,” Bentley told Thursday night’s fans forum.

“We think he’s the right age and he’s got something different to what people have at this level.

“What we work on is adaptability; if he starts wide then he can drift inside and affect the middle areas.

“He can play in any of those positions across the front without being the target man; he has that ability and I feel he’s done well and contributed.”

Mandeville’s Morecambe career began brightly with three goals in his first 11 appearances for the Shrimps at Preston North End, Bury and Grimsby Town.

He may not have scored in his subsequent 14 outings but Bentley believed there is an underlying factor behind that run.

“A lot of his appearances at Doncaster were as a sub,” the manager said.

“He’s moved away from home, come here and settled in Lancaster where he’s living with Sam Lavelle.

“At times this season he’s been outstanding - better than the level - and at times he’s dipped.

“When you take into account he’s suddenly become a senior professional and on the teamsheet every day, players can hit a brick wall and that’s what happened with Liam.

“It’s already the most number of games he’s played in a season and it’s important we manage him right.”