Morecambe won't fear Plymouth Argyle as League One leaders make Mazuma Stadium trip

The Shrimps welcome League One’s leaders to the Mazuma Stadium on the back of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Cheltenham Town.

The same night saw Argyle beat Bolton Wanderers 3-0 to make it 13 league games without defeat, a run stretching back to the opening day loss at Rotherham United.

They are the division’s second-top scorers with 25 goals, while only two teams have conceded fewer than the 12 they have shipped.

Morecambe are on home soil tomorrow for the first time since victory over Lincoln City on September 28

“We respect Plymouth but we don’t fear them,” Robinson said.

“They are a good side, they have some very good players, they do score goals and they have been very tight defensively.

“They have been playing with a back three, so we have to match that but we also have to implement our style.

“We can’t wait for things to happen, we have to take the game to them.”

Morecambe do have the option of matching Plymouth’s back three should they wish to do so.

The Shrimps started the season playing 4-3-3 but have recently used a back three or five as Robinson seeks an answer to their defensive issues.

In contrast to Plymouth, the Shrimps have conceded the most goals in League One, with 24 in 13 games.

Robinson said: “We’ve got options for both systems.

“We’ve recruited the personnel to play 4-3-3 and we’ve got strikers to give us the option of playing two up front.

“There’s no secret I like playing 4-3-3 but we tried to change it the other night to shore up the defence.

“The reality is, though, if individuals make errors, it doesn’t matter what system you play.”