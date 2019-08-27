Morecambe will get better as the season continues according to manager Jim Bentley

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has backed his players to show what they are capable of as the season develops.

The Shrimps have taken four points from as many games at the start of the campaign after Saturday’s 3-2 loss against Exeter City.

It was a game that showed Bentley’s players still have plenty of work ahead of them, not least from a defensive point of view.

Going the other way, their attacking play remains a work in progress with a lack of clear chances created at the weekend.

Nevertheless, Lewis Alessandra had got them on level terms with two goals as good as anything seen at the weekend.

A thunderous 25-yard strike via the underside of the bar got the Shrimps on the scoreseheet before a 25-pass move ended with Alessandra netting his second of the afternoon.

“We came into this game against one of the fancied sides and gave a good account of ourselves,” Bentley said.

“In spells, we’ve been better with the ball than we have been recently.

“I think you’ve only got to look at the second goal to see that; it looked a good goal and even the lead-up for the first one.

“There’s plenty of positives but there’s work to be done defensively.

“We can’t concede three goals at home like we did there; as I say, I’m left very frustrated and very similar to the game against Tranmere Rovers last year.

“We pulled ourselves back, sacrificed the lead right at the end and came away with nothing.”

Morecambe do, however, have a quick opportunity to make amends for Saturday’s loss.

They travel to Burton Albion on Tuesday night for their Carabao Cup second round meeting, hoping to defy the odds again after beating Mansfield Town a fortnight ago.

However, if they are to do so, then it could be they will miss some of their defensive figureheads.

Bentley explained: “Bucko (Adam Buxton) was sick and had to come off, Steven Old isn’t feeling great, (Andrew) Tutte’s been sick, Sam Lavelle has been sent off but there’s plenty of positives as well.

“Lewis Alessandra changed the game with his two goals and I do predict we well get better as they continue to gel.”