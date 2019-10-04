Morecambe veteran Kevin Ellison rolls back the years

Morecambe travel to Port Vale on Saturday with manager Jim Bentley hoping Kevin Ellison can continue to defy the odds.

The 40-year-old, who was Bentley’s first signing as Shrimps boss back in 2011, salvaged a point last Saturday with an injury-time equaliser against Northampton Town.

Having been brought on in the 87th minute, Ellison needed only six minutes to score his 88th goal for the club.

It capped Morecambe’s fightback from two goals down with 20 minutes remaining.

The point kept them 22nd in the League Two table, two points clear of the bottom club Stevenage, with only one win from their first 11 games

“I’m pleased for Kev,” said Bentley.

“We took the chance to have him right down the middle and he did what he’s done over the years by popping up with a goal at a crucial time.”

While the veteran may no longer be a regular starter for the Shrimps, he remains capable of contributing a decisive goal when needed.

Last season, for example, he netted late equalisers against Newport and Notts County.

The year before, there was an injury-time winner and another late leveller, both against Yeovil Town, as well as two goals in another victory over Newport.

Bentley said: “He’s frustrated, I know how Kev works. He’s been a little bit down, he probably thinks he should be starting more games.

“We brought him on and put him down the middle as there were a lot of good balls down the flanks and crosses coming in.

“If he’s not going to score, then he’s going to back into defenders.

“Aaron Wildig had a good opportunity off him but Kev is Kev – he will be pleased with the goal.”