Morecambe to meet play-off foes Newport County AFC in FA Cup first round

The Shrimps will host Newport County AFC in one of 40 ties being played next month.

It is a repeat of last season’s League Two play-off final at Wembley, which ended with Morecambe winning promotion.

The match will be played over the weekend of November 6-7 with a place in the second round up for grabs.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scores the only goal in last season's play-off final

Whoever wins will also earn £22,629 from the FA Cup’s central prize fund.

This season sees Morecambe attempt to emulate their performance in reaching round three in 2020/21.

Derek Adams’ players won at Maldon and Tiptree in round one before needing extra time to beat Solihull Moors in round two.

That gave them a trip to eventual finalists Chelsea at the start of the year, when goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz saw the Shrimps beaten 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.